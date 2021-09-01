Gambia: Covid-19 Kills Five People

The Gambia has on Monday 30th August 2021 recorded five (5) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to three hundred and nineteen (319).

The decedents' ages ranged from 70 - 85 years (3 males and 2 females). Four (4) of the dead had COVID-19 pneumonia and were admitted at a COVID 19 treatment centres. One (1) of them had either diabetes mellitus or hypertension as comorbidity.

The country on the same day also registered seventy-two (72) new cases. The positivity test rate is 6.7.

Forty-one (41) cases of the confirmed cases were males and thirty-one (31) were females, with a median age of 33 years.

Eighteen (18) cases are currently on oxygen therapy.

This is the 362nd national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

For reasons of testing, 43 tested for travelling, 12 for suspicion of COVID-19, 3 wanted to know their COVID 19 status, 1 determine COVID 19 related death, and 13 for unspecified reasons, the Ministry said

Seven (7) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 82 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation.

Five (5) new contacts were traced and monitored.

As of 28th August 2021, the following number of people were vaccinated with Janssen & Janssen: Only 1 dose:139,367, Sinopharm: Dose 1: 4,457, Dose 2: 1,225, AstraZeneca: Dose 1: 31,271, Dose 2: 17,212.