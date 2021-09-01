Gambia: Health Ministry to Commence Online Issuance of Covid-19 Test Certificates

Following the launch of an online portal that enables travellers leaving The Gambia access their certified test results, the Ministry of Health said on Monday it was informing the public that effective 1st September 2021, no certificate will be printed or issued at the National Public Health Laboratory.

"Travellers CAN ONLY access their certificates via the online portal available at https://results.moh.gm. No individual will be allowed to physically come to the complex for certificate collection," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry said intending travellers are requiredto pay the test fee of two thousand, five hundred dalasi (D2,500.00) at the Eco Bank The Gambia Ltd, before sample is collected at any of the two designated sites (Independence Stadium and around Brusubi turntable).

It said every traveller mustpresent proof of payment (receipt) at the sample collection site, before his or her required bio/personal data for the electronic transmission is recorded.

"The traveller will be required to enter both COVID-19 ID and phone numberused during registration and sample collection in order to download their test certificate. In this regard, all travellers are requested to provide a valid phone number during the registration process as it will be required to retrieve a valid test certificate," the ministry said.

The health authorities said all COVID-19 test results will be available from 24 to 48 hours after sample collection and only available to travellers who had returned a negative test result. The ministry also said all printed/downloaded certificates will be subjected to verification at the airport by airline officials and health authorities.

The health ministry urged the public to strictly comply with this new protocol, while assuring the public that the platform is secure, reliable and safe and has been developed using international standards of cyber security and data protection protocols.

"Travellers are thus encouraged to utilize the facility," the ministry said.

"The Ministry of Health solicits the continuous support and cooperation of the general public in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The public is encouraged to call the Ministry's Toll-Free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access this service."