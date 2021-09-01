Gambia: President Barrow to Deliver State of the Nation Address On Thursday

The Office of the Clerk of the Gambian National Assembly has announced that President Adama Barrow, in accordance with section 77 (1) of the constitution, will deliver his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on Thursday, 9th September 2021.

The address will be delivered during the third ordinary session of the National Assembly slated to commence on Monday the 6th of September 2021, during which the President will attend the session to deliver the address.

"The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform the public that the Third Ordinary Session of the National Assembly in 2021 Legislative Year is scheduled for the period 06th - 30th September, 2021," announced the Clerk's Office.

The office of the Clerk said during this period, Honorable Members will consider Government and other National Assembly businesses such as questions to ministers for oral answer, reports of various committees, motions and bills.

"In the same vein, in accordance with section 77 (1) of the 1997 Constitution, the President of the Republic shall attend the sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday 09th September, 2021 at 10:00am to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on the condition of The Gambia, the policies of the Government and the administration of the State", the Clerk's Office said.

According to the Clerk's Office, the SoNA event shall be strictly by invitation. All those invited to attend are requested to be seated latest by 08:30am. The Office stated that members of the press are requested to obtain accreditation cards from the Office of the Clerk latest a day before the event.

The Clerk's Office reminded the public to comply with the prevailing COVID-19 protocols, the standard dress code (traditional/lounge suit) and also to observe the silence rule during the proceedings of the Sitting.