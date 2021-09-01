Gambia: PURA Appeals for Support to Combat Illegal Fuel Storage, Others

The Gambia's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has appealed to the public to report any individual involved in illegal fuel trade, amidst the rise in fire outbreak resulting from illegal fuel vending.

The authority made this appeal in a press release issued over the weekend, in the wake of the recent fire outbreak near the Petro Gas station in Brikama, West Coast Region on Sunday 28th of August 2021.

The authority said although it has led to destruction of properties in the vicinity, no causality has been reported yet.

"The public is therefore cautioned to refrain from this illegal trade, especially in residential areas, because its consequences are fatal. Anyone caught in this clandestinely illicit business will be dealt with in accordance with the law," PURA said.

Similarly, PURA called on property owners to support the authority in the crusade against illegal fuel trade for the greater good of the public, by not renting out stalls for such business or disallow their furtive operation in their residences.

Photo of the fire outbreak

"We solicit the unwavering support and cooperation of the public, especially landlords and Alikalolu to report anybody suspected of storing dangerous petroleum in domestic premises or residences to call 148 (Free line) to report to PURA," PURA said.