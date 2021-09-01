Gambia: Nurses and Midwives Commence Sit Down Strike Today

1 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Dr Samateh says nurses' decision to go on strike is unfortunate

National Association of Gambian Nurses and Midwives will commence a sit down strike effective today.

See below a statement issued by the executive committee of NAGaNM:

After thorough analysis of the payments made by the Ministry of Health, the National Executive Committee arrived at the obvious conclusion that Ministry's decision to pay a handful of nurses was targeted to halt the sit-down strike rather than address the entire situation. Having had more than 100days to honour the agreement brokered at the State's House with SG and Head of Civil Services, Ministry of Health has no genuine excuse for not meeting the agreed deadline for payments to be disbursed. From 11th May - 31st August, 2021 was enough time if it really mattered to them.

The sit-down strike will be in two phases; however, it will continue until all nurses are paid.

PHASE 1: 1ST - 3RD SEPTEMBER, 2021.

All departments will close EXCEPT Emergency Department, Labor Ward, Dialysis Unit, ICU, Neonatal Unit, and Operating Theater.

All other departments should not report.

PHASE 2: 4TH SEPTEMBER 8am to ... ... .

Complete Sit-down strike!

No nurse in The Gambia will report to work.

We urge all nurses to respect the decision today and the subsequent decisions.

Office of Information and Communications, NAGaNM

