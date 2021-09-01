Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Launches New Hospital for the Armed Forces

Construction of the Level Six Kenya National Research and Referral Hospital (KNRRH) at Kabete Military Barracks is the latest move by the government to improve the welfare of members of the disciplined forces.

Building of the 700-bed facility that is planned for completion in three years, was launched yesterday by President Kenyatta. It will serve all members of the disciplined forces.

Those targeted are officers in the National Youth Service officers, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service, National Intelligence Service, National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces and their families.

The state-of-the-art hospital will feature a cancer diagnostics and treatment centre, 14 operating theatres, VIP wings, intensive care and high dependency units, an infectious diseases unit and other highly specialised units.

The President, who was accompanied by Defence, Interior, Treasury and Health cabinet secretaries, Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and all other formations heads, said the hospital will be built through a partnership with the government of China and will be the first of its kind after the Armed Forces Memorial Hospital that was constructed in the early 1970s.

The hospital and a planned upgrade of the Armed Forces Memorial Hospital to a Level Five facility are part of the government's goal to achieve universal health coverage.

Medical care

"This is another milestone in ensuring that those of you who put their lives in line and in danger to protect your fellow citizens are assured of the best possible medical care that can possibly be given," said the President. He also revealed that a Level Four hospital will soon be launched at Kahawa Barracks followed by another one in Isiolo.

"Once Kahawa is done, we will begin works to upgrade the Forces Memorial Hospital to a level five hospital as well as develop facilities in Garissa, Eldoret, Manda and Lamu among other areas so as to ensure that all those who are on the front-line are able to access healthcare close to where they are," the President said.

Mr Kenyatta said efforts to complement existing health facilities across the country are also ongoing with the planned upgrade of Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"Very soon, we will be opening more hospitals within Nairobi to cater for our informal settlements. We are building new hospitals in Kenyatta University as other facilities that we shall be opening across the country to ensure that our people have access to healthcare, which I believe is the foundation of a sound, healthy, secure and prosperous nation," he added.

Most important asset

The construction of the hospital puts an end to earlier plans to construct a National Police Service referral hospital near the Inland Container Depot (ICD), which had been identified for the construction of the facility a few years ago.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma noted that the most important asset within the security service is its human capacity.

"This Level Six hospital will go a long way in ensuring that our forces across the security sector are ready to deliver on their constitutional mandate to protect the territorial integrity of this nation and to serve to provide security to our citizens," said CS Juma.

General Kibochi said all security agencies set to benefit from the project were involved in the discussions preceding the construction of the facility particularly on its design.

"Therefore, there's ownership across the entire security sector," said Gen Kibochi.