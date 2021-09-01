Kenya: Mudavadi Scoffs At Call to Team Up With Ruto

1 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Derick Luvega

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday dismissed calls by allies of Deputy President William Ruto to form a Western alliance to water down opposition chief Raila Odinga's influence in the region.

While declining the call to team up with Dr Ruto, Mr Mudavadi said leaders should be thinking about crafting national alliances and not regional ones.

Mr Mudavadi also laughed off claims by Dr Ruto's allies that the recent State House meetings are meant to coerce him into supporting Mr Odinga's presidential bid. The unity calls were fronted by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and a host of MCAs from his county during the burial of Ezna Kaluhi.

Mr Mudavadi said he is the better option in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Let us not talk about a Western alliance. We should talk about a national alliance because this is about Kenya and we have to reach everybody," said Mr Mudavadi during the well-attended funeral that had the presence of most of the supporters of the deputy President.

