Tanzania: 460 Fish Cages Introduced in Lake Victoria

At least 460 fish cages have been introduced in Lake Victoria by June this year with Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI) inviting more investors to grab the opportunity to increase fish production and boost economic growth.

The Institute's Director General, Dr Ismael Kimirei, made such a revelation on Monday during TAFIRI annual Scientific Meeting, which was for charting ways forward on how fisheries and aquaculture research can contribute to the blue economy and the industrial economic growth agenda.

"Researches are underway to identify all suitable areas for fish cage in Lake Victoria and we wish this type of farming could be introduced in all our water bodies. Let people invest in as fish markets are everywhere in the world," he said.

For direct access to markets, TAFIRI is set to introduce what is called the Electronic Catch Assessment (ECAS) system, through which all fish farmers will be advertising their products to both local and international prospective consumers.

"Not only cages but also TAFIRI encourages fish pond farming to make the sector more productive and meet the market's demand all over the world," he stressed.

Gracing the event, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Rashid Tamatamah said that fish catches are declining in all water bodies due to various reasons, including illegal fishing, climate change and land-based pollution, among others.

In response, he said, the Ministry puts in place plans to increase the contribution of the sector to the national economy, which include expanding fish production from the current 497,000 to 600,000 tons per year.

According to him, the target will be met by improving fisheries management and promoting sustainable aquaculture productions and combating illegal fishing activities.

"We understand that we may not be able to control the effects of climate change, but controlling and reducing human impacts and how we interact with the aquatic resources," said the PS.

He reiterated that the government is committed to tapping the blue economy opportunities through investing in home grown deep sea fishing companies and Tanzania Fisheries Corporation (TAFICO) and Zanzibar Fisheries Company (ZAFICO).

According to him, the government also committed 1bn/- to fund stock assessment surveys in the Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ) and Lake Tanganyika, adding that

"It will be the first time that TAFIRI has received development funds for this type of research in our waters."