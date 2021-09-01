Tanzania: Stamico to Provide Drilling Services At Buckreef Gold Project

State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has signed a contract with Buckreef Gold Company Limited (Buckreef Gold Company Limited that will cover both diamond drilling hole and reverse circulation drilling programmes.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Venance Mwasse said the deal valued more than 4bn/- will last for one year.

The drilling programme is designed to support mine development, metallurgical variability testing of the Sulphide mineral resource and property exploration including the recently announced Anfield Zone discovery.

He said the contract which is for an initial 10,000 metres of drilling is expected to start this financial year 2021.

"STAMICO owns three new machines capable of providing drilling services to its customers faster and at a more competitive level.

"Following the signing of the agreement and the commencement of work, the organisation is expected to provide short term employment to indigenous people and contribute to the economy of Geita District and the nation as a whole," he said.

He said the organization calls on small-scale miners to focus on modern mining that focuses on mine safety and environmental protection.

"We commend Buckreef Company through its Director Khalaf Rashid for trusting STAMICO to do this drilling work. The organisation promises to work hard and with great expertise to produce productive results as it has modern equipment and enough professionals.

"The organisation calls on the owners of mines and other companies in the country to use Stamico in drilling equipment from the Stamico, as it has the capacity, expertise and equipment to do the painting work," he said.

In addition, the Director of Buckreef Company, Khalaf Rashid thanked Stamico for continuing to work together in the implementation of various responsibilities in uplifting the mining industry in the country.

"I am delighted to have STAMICO, our joint venture partner at Buckreef, provide drilling services at the Buckreef site. As partners, our interests are strongly aligned to rapidly move Buckreef forward into a major new mine for the Geita Region and Tanzania, and the award of this drilling contract is another positive step for achieving this goal,"

While the official guest at the event, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Prof Simon Msanjilwa apart from commending Stamico on various strategic projects that have been successfully implemented, also urged the corporation to continue to establish itself and own 100 per cent private mine.

He said the quarrying contract was a continuation of the good work being done by Stamico as last year won a tender for mining drilling and exploration at Geita Gold Mine Limited worth 9bn/-.

"The quality of your work is what keeps you from getting another big and good tender, the government will continue to support you because even now Stamico dependence is limited.

"We will continue to support them until the dependency is over but also to ensure that the organization continues to pay dividends to the government as you started this year.

"The organization was dead and wanted to be dissolved completely but in the current leadership within four years you have managed to revive it," he said.