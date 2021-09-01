Nigeria: Banditry - Katsina, Niger Enforce Fresh Security Measures

As the nefarious activities of bandits continue to ravage some parts of Katsina State, the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has ordered the immediate and total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice.

The governor also ordered the immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles as he re-enforced the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10p.m. to 6a.m. in the state capital of Katsina, and 6p.m. to 6a.m. in frontline local government areas.

While this is happening in Katsina, Niger State Government has unveiled new measures aimed at curbing banditry and other criminalities that have pervaded the state in recent months.

Part of the measures adopted is the ban on sale of petrol in Jerry cans and directive on fuel outlets not to sell more than N10,000 worth of petrol to motorists at a given time and also directing filling stations to be wary of vehicles and motorcycles coming for repeat purchases

Masari said the closure of the roads and other measures in Katsina were in the exercise of the powers conferred upon him by sub-Section (2) of Section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Director-General on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, yesterday admonished travelers plying the affected roads to use the alternative Funtua road until further notice.

The statement read: "Only private noncommercial vehicles are to ply the road, while lorries and trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.

"Suspension of sale of all animals to take place at the markets of the following local government areas Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mal'adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita.

"Also, transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any other state in Nigeria is ban. Total ban on carrying three persons on motorcycles and more than three passengers on a tricycle."

It added: "There is total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at the Charanchi market. There's also re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10p.m. to 6a.m. in the state capital and 6p.m. to 6a.m. in the frontline local government areas.

"There's re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jerry cans at filling stations. Only two designated filling stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas.

"Identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods."

Meanwhile, the measures which takes effect from today ( Wednesday) September 1 according to a statement by the Secretary to the Niger State Government Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the government has also suspended the operation of trucks carrying firewood/timber across the State.

In addition all weekly cattle markets across the state have been suspended while vehicles carrying cattle into the state must show way bill and evidence of the origin where the cattle were purchased and their destination

The statement said government had also directed security agencies to ensure effective and strict compliance/enforcement of these measures

According to the statement, government condemns in strong terms the degree of carnage and mayhem bandits and kidnappers are causing to some parts of the state and reiterated its continued determination to rid the state of any security threat.

The statement said government is aware of the inconveniences the measures would cause the people, but submitted that the decision was taken in the overall interest of the State and therefore called on the people to be very vigilant, security conscious and report all suspicious characters, movements or objects to security agents.

"Security is everybody's business as such all hands must be on the deck in complementing government's efforts toward safeguarding lives and property of citizens," the statement said.