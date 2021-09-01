Nigeria: CBN Announces New Appointments

1 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as the Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021.

Nwanisobi had acted in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor retired from service.

Also appointed Directors are Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now directs affairs in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointments include those of Mrs. Amina Habib, who is now the Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the bank, all the appointments are with effect from August 25, 2021.

