South Africa: National Assembly Approves Candidates Recommended to Fill Vacancies On National Youth Development Agency Board

The National Assembly (NA) resolved to recommend 17 candidates for consideration to serve on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board at its plenary sitting this afternoon.
The NA approved the report of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, following the referral by the Speaker through a resolution of the National Assembly, dated 03 September 2020. The National Assembly Programme Committee (NAPC) also resolved on 28 January 2021 that the Committee should reconsider its initial report to fill vacancies for persons to serve on the NYDA Board.
In its report to the NA, the Committee recommended the top 17 candidates based on their performance during the interview process. The list of recommended candidates represents the demographics and geographic spread of the Republic, as espoused in Section 9(4) of the NYDA Act (No.54 of 2008). The other issues considered by the Committee for its recommendations include gender parity, women and persons with disabilities.
According to the NYDA Act (No.54 of 2008), the Board consists of seven (7) members, two (2) of whom are Executive Directors. The NYDA Board has a three-year term of office. The NA will send the recommended names of the candidates to the President for the appointment.
The recommended candidates, approved at the plenary sitting of the NA today, are:
Ms Karabo Mohale
Mr Molaoli Sekake
Mr Mihlali Pedro Mzileni
Mr Lukhona Afika Mnguni
Ms Paballo Ponoane
Mr Kutloano Esau Rakosa
Mr Micarlo Malan
Mr Avela Mjajubana
Ms Lebogang Mulaisi
Mr Thabo Shingange
Ms Alexandria Syrah Procter
Mr Thulisa Ndlela
Ms Asanda Luwaca
Ms Busisiwe Cathrine Seabe
Ms Nomcebo Nkosi (Person with a disability)
Ms Nompumelelo Mpatha
Ms Pearl Pillay
The report, which the NA agreed to today, may be read in this official parliamentary paper (Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports dated 15 July 2021), starting on page 4: