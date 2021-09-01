South Africa: National Assembly Approves Candidates Recommended to Fill Vacancies On National Youth Development Agency Board

31 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The National Assembly (NA) resolved to recommend 17 candidates for consideration to serve on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board at its plenary sitting this afternoon.

The NA approved the report of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, following the referral by the Speaker through a resolution of the National Assembly, dated 03 September 2020. The National Assembly Programme Committee (NAPC) also resolved on 28 January 2021 that the Committee should reconsider its initial report to fill vacancies for persons to serve on the NYDA Board.

In its report to the NA, the Committee recommended the top 17 candidates based on their performance during the interview process. The list of recommended candidates represents the demographics and geographic spread of the Republic, as espoused in Section 9(4) of the NYDA Act (No.54 of 2008). The other issues considered by the Committee for its recommendations include gender parity, women and persons with disabilities.

According to the NYDA Act (No.54 of 2008), the Board consists of seven (7) members, two (2) of whom are Executive Directors. The NYDA Board has a three-year term of office. The NA will send the recommended names of the candidates to the President for the appointment.

The recommended candidates, approved at the plenary sitting of the NA today, are:

Ms Karabo Mohale

Mr Molaoli Sekake

Mr Mihlali Pedro Mzileni

Mr Lukhona Afika Mnguni

Ms Paballo Ponoane

Mr Kutloano Esau Rakosa

Mr Micarlo Malan

Mr Avela Mjajubana

Ms Lebogang Mulaisi

Mr Thabo Shingange

Ms Alexandria Syrah Procter

Mr Thulisa Ndlela

Ms Asanda Luwaca

Ms Busisiwe Cathrine Seabe

Ms Nomcebo Nkosi (Person with a disability)

Ms Nompumelelo Mpatha

Ms Pearl Pillay

The report, which the NA agreed to today, may be read in this official parliamentary paper (Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports dated 15 July 2021), starting on page 4:

