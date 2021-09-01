South Africa: Court Told of 'Theatrics of Terror' and Torture By Security Branch Police

1 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

The spectre of torture at the hands of the Security Branch police is still the lived experiences of former detainees and their family members giving evidence in the reopened inquest into the death of Dr Hoosen Haffajee.

It took just a few minutes of court testimony detailing torture and abuse at the hands of the Security Branch police for former detainees' old wounds to rupture.

Three people gave testimony in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday as part of the reopened inquest into the death in custody of dentist Dr Hoosen Haffajee. They were called as "similar fact" witnesses, giving clues to the culture and tactics that pervaded the Security Branch police and the probable matching treatment Haffajee received during the 20 hours he was held in the Brighton Beach police station on 2 August 1977.

Haffajee, who was 26 years old, was found dead in his cell the following day, 3 August 1977. His trousers were tied around his neck and affixed to the lowest rung of the prison cell grille with a handkerchief. The apartheid state ruled his death a suicide, which his friends and family have never believed.

Raymond Suttner, an emeritus professor, researcher and author, took...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

