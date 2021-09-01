South Africa: Give Us a Break - Physically and Mentally Exhausted Teachers and Learners Need the October School Holiday

opinion

Teachers in South Africa are physically and mentally exhausted. Learning daily of relatives, friends and colleagues who have died and having to change your schedule continually to accommodate sick learners and colleagues is wholly draining. The short holiday will be a welcome rest.

I am a big supporter of the international cycling race Tour de France. This year the talented Tadej Pogačar caught everybody's imagination. The young Slovenian was on his way to a victory when disaster struck: a flat tyre on a steep mountain pass. His opponents grabbed the opportunity and immediately launched an attack. But then the most beautiful moment of the Tour occurred. Tadej's UAE team had fallen back to help him. A team member gave his bike to Tadej, who quickly caught up to the peloton and reached the top of the mountain first.

The idea of an effective team was in my thoughts again this week when the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, indicated that she wanted to cancel the October school holiday from 4 to 8 October. According to spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) and Heads of Education Departments Committee (Hedcom) had already decided to sacrifice the five days...