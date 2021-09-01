South Africa's Insurance Industry Giants Brace for Billions in Covid-Related Death Claims

analysis

The insurance industry is preparing for the worst in terms of death claims linked to Covid-19. Old Mutual has set aside another R2bn to cover potential death claims. Momentum has set aside an additional R1.6bn and Liberty is budgeting at least R1.2bn.

South Africa's biggest life insurers have kicked off the latest earnings season by reporting profits in the first half of 2021, indicating that the industry is staging a recovery from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Old Mutual has become the second insurer to swing back into a profit, even though it has set aside more money to pay out mortality claims arising from the third wave of Covid-19. It has even resumed dividend payments to shareholders.

Old Mutual, SA's second-largest life insurer, saw its after-tax profit increase by nearly R3-billion for the six months to June 2021, compared with a R5.6-billion loss during the same period in 2020.

So far, Old Mutual's earnings are industry-leading, surpassing the profits recently posted by its competitor, Liberty, which also returned to a profit-making position. Liberty reported a profit after tax of R551-million in the six months to June 2021, compared with a loss of R3.4-billion the previous year.

