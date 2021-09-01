Nigeria: Digital Switch Over Contract - No Fund Diverted - NBC DG

1 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, has said the N10bn appropriated for the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project was not in any personal account, but was being used for the purpose intended.

He was dispelling a speculation that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, instructed him to write a memo to request that the fund be paid into a personal account.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Ilelah said the money released so far had been paid to contractors to execute the project.

"The N10bn has to do with money meant for contractors that were involved in the DSO project, half of the N10bn was paid to the contractors. The only contractor that has not been paid is SES Company because they requested that the money should be paid in dollars, but we're getting the issue sorted out."

"The money was supposed to be sent to NBC, but under the instruction of the minister, the money was sent to the ministry because at that time, there was no substantive DG. That was why it was sent to the ministry."

On the allegations that the money was paid into a private account on the order of the minister, Ilelah emphasized: "No money was sent to a private account. I can't imagine someone with the caliber of a minister to send government money to a private account."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X