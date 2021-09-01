Nigeria: 140 Players for Obasanjo National Squash Tourney in Ogun

At least 140 players are currently battling for over N1m cash prize in the 3rd Olusegun Obasanjo National Squash Championship which began yesterday in Ogun State.

The five -day tournament being organised by Ogun State Squash Association in collaboration with Nigeria Squash Federation has attracted senior and junior players in male and female categories.

The president of Nigeria Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde told newsmen that the championship is sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association.

Oyerinde maintained that the championship as a monrad event would "allow players to have value for their efforts."

A monrad draw is a multi-match draw format whereby all players continue to play, win or lose through to a final finishing position.

Oyerinde also announced that the winner in the men's category will smile home with a cash prize of $1,500 while his female counterpart will receive $1,000.

He said "To make this event more interesting, we are not having a knock out event. We are having a monrad event. All players that come in get to play all the day of the tournament and at the end of the day, they fall in their own positions based on their own performance."

The chairman of Squash Association in Ogun State, Hon Dipo Akingbade explained that the championship is to honour Obasanjo for his contribution towards the promotion and development of the game in Nigeria.

On his part, Otunba Yemi Lawal who is Chairman of Seagle Property Development Company and sponsor of the tournament assured that the championship will be staged annually to discover young talents for national events.