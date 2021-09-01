Nigeria: Former Champions, D'Tigers Crash Out of 2021 Afrobasket

1 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Former African champions, D'Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 Afrobasket currently taking place in Kigali, Rwanda after losing 68-80 to Uganda yesterday.

D'Tigers had defeated Mali in the first Group C match 81-73, clawed Kenya 71-55 in the second match before losing the third game to Ivory Coast 68-77.

The defeat in the final group match meant they failed to secure Group C's automatic quarter-final ticket.

They, however, had a second chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals with the make or bust clash with the Ugandans.

Sadly, the 2015 Afrobasket winners failed to win against the East Africans who sent them packing from the championship.

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian International, Pastor Skambo Morrison has passed a scathing judgment on the performances of D'Tigers.

The Kaduna State basketball association chairman told Daily Trust that the team did not prepare well for the tournament.

"We are not fully prepared for this year's Afrobasket. Maybe we will win the next edition when we put our house in order.

"There is something about goodwill that comes out from every Nigerian to the team representing the country," he said.

He further revealed that the crisis which has bedeviled the Nigeria National Basketball Federation (NBBF) can only be resolved through credible elections.

"Only credible elections can put an end to the crisis in Nigerian basketball," he concluded.

