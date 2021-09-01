Nigeria: CBN Directs Banks to Publish Names of Fraudulent Forex Buyers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks to publish names of people who buy personal travel allowance (PTA) or business travel allowance (BTA) with fake visas and/ or air tickets.

In a letter to all banks, titled publication of names of fraudulent forex buyers, the CBN said it has received reports of how "unscrupulous customers" are circumventing the recent forex regulation.

The letter signed by Haruna B. Mustafa, the Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, read: "The CBN has received and noted with concern reports of sharp practices by some unscrupulous customers to circumvent the new CBN policy on the sale of forex for overseas personal and business travel. Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA."

The CBN observed that, "This trend, if not curbed, portends risk to the integrity and stability of the forex market."

Consequently, it said, "Further to the various measures already put in place, all banks are hereby directed to publish on their websites the names and BVNs of defaulting customers who present fake travel documents or cancel their tickets and fail to return the purchased PTA/BTA within two (weeks) as stipulated in the customer declaration form signed by them."