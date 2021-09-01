Nigeria: CBN Directs Banks to Publish Names of Fraudulent Forex Buyers

1 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks to publish names of people who buy personal travel allowance (PTA) or business travel allowance (BTA) with fake visas and/ or air tickets.

In a letter to all banks, titled publication of names of fraudulent forex buyers, the CBN said it has received reports of how "unscrupulous customers" are circumventing the recent forex regulation.

The letter signed by Haruna B. Mustafa, the Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, read: "The CBN has received and noted with concern reports of sharp practices by some unscrupulous customers to circumvent the new CBN policy on the sale of forex for overseas personal and business travel. Some of these unwholesome practices include the use of fake visas and cancellation of air tickets after purchase of PTA/BTA."

The CBN observed that, "This trend, if not curbed, portends risk to the integrity and stability of the forex market."

Consequently, it said, "Further to the various measures already put in place, all banks are hereby directed to publish on their websites the names and BVNs of defaulting customers who present fake travel documents or cancel their tickets and fail to return the purchased PTA/BTA within two (weeks) as stipulated in the customer declaration form signed by them."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X