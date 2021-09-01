Nigeria: Hike in Electricity Tariff Will Impoverish More Nigerians - ActionAid

ActionAid Nigeria has said that the proposed hike in electricity tariff would further erode the purchasing power of Nigerian workers and impoverish more Nigerians.

In a statement yesterday, the non-for-profit organization said the resolution by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directing the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariffs from September 2021 is insensitive to the plights of Nigerians who have suffered the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

The statement quoted its Country Director, Ene Obi, as saying "the increase is not only ill timed but insensitive to the precarious plight of Nigerians whose lean disposable incomes are already decapitated."

While noting that more than a 100 million Nigerians live below the poverty line in the country, she urged NERC to compel all the actors in the electricity sector to ensure increased efficiency in the power sector to boost the country's economy.