Nigeria: Hike in Electricity Tariff Will Impoverish More Nigerians - ActionAid

1 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

ActionAid Nigeria has said that the proposed hike in electricity tariff would further erode the purchasing power of Nigerian workers and impoverish more Nigerians.

In a statement yesterday, the non-for-profit organization said the resolution by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) directing the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariffs from September 2021 is insensitive to the plights of Nigerians who have suffered the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

The statement quoted its Country Director, Ene Obi, as saying "the increase is not only ill timed but insensitive to the precarious plight of Nigerians whose lean disposable incomes are already decapitated."

While noting that more than a 100 million Nigerians live below the poverty line in the country, she urged NERC to compel all the actors in the electricity sector to ensure increased efficiency in the power sector to boost the country's economy.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X