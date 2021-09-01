South Africa: 'Day of the Assassins' - the Killers Who Stalk the Shadows of Political Life

analysis

Political murders, revenge killings and assassinations -- eternal shadows that plague humanity and stability. They have always lived among us -- the assassins and those who contract them -- two particular and unique manifestations in the bloodline of the most dangerous predator on Earth: Homo sapiens.

"The important thing to know about an assassination or attempted assassination is not who fired the shot, but who paid for the bullet." -- Eric Ambler, The Mask of Dimitrios (1939)

"After going off duty, these crews return to their families, so that they might be bathing their children within forty minutes of killing a stranger in a foreign country." -- Michael Burleigh

Throughout human history, the assassin has stalked the shadows of political and quotidian life.

From the murder of Julius Caesar to modern-day targeted US military drone strikes as well as the cold-blooded butchering of Washington Post correspondent Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, it is clear we are a consistently homicidal species.

Apart from whether assassinations work or result in a predicted political outcome, there are the ethical and moral dimensions to this violent method of political warfare that endures into the 21st century.

Franco-American philosopher George...