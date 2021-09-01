South Africa: 'Day of the Assassins' - the Killers Who Stalk the Shadows of Political Life

1 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Political murders, revenge killings and assassinations -- eternal shadows that plague humanity and stability. They have always lived among us -- the assassins and those who contract them -- two particular and unique manifestations in the bloodline of the most dangerous predator on Earth: Homo sapiens.

"The important thing to know about an assassination or attempted assassination is not who fired the shot, but who paid for the bullet." -- Eric Ambler, The Mask of Dimitrios (1939)

"After going off duty, these crews return to their families, so that they might be bathing their children within forty minutes of killing a stranger in a foreign country." -- Michael Burleigh

Throughout human history, the assassin has stalked the shadows of political and quotidian life.

From the murder of Julius Caesar to modern-day targeted US military drone strikes as well as the cold-blooded butchering of Washington Post correspondent Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, it is clear we are a consistently homicidal species.

Apart from whether assassinations work or result in a predicted political outcome, there are the ethical and moral dimensions to this violent method of political warfare that endures into the 21st century.

Franco-American philosopher George...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X