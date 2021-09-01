South Africa: Durban Residents Meet This Weekend to Hold UPL Accountable for Toxic Chemicals Fallout

31 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Top of the agenda is likely to be the nearly two-month-long information vacuum from the team of government bureaucrats that has yet to share a single laboratory test result with the people who inhaled poisonous fumes over 11 days.

Roughly eight weeks after clouds of burning pesticides and farm poisons settled over thousands of homes in Durban, residents are meeting this weekend to discuss strategies to hold an Indian agrochemicals company accountable for the pollution.

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Tony-UPLmeeting-VIDEO.mp4

The venue is an open sports field at Reddam House Umhlanga, a Grade R to Grade 12 private college with a grandstand view of the gutted remains of the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) warehouse, barely 400m from the nearest classrooms.

During that week of madness, looting and arson in mid-July, there were no children in class, but most learners live very close by in the neighbouring upmarket suburbs of Umhlanga, La Lucia, Prestondale and Durban North.

One kilometre to the north of the UPL warehouse, several hundred other children, from the Blackburn shack settlement, were sheltering in their homes or playing outdoors -- also breathing in a poisonous cocktail of insecticides, pesticides and other farm chemicals that were roasting nearby.

The public meeting from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X