South Africa: Durban Residents Meet This Weekend to Hold UPL Accountable for Toxic Chemicals Fallout

Top of the agenda is likely to be the nearly two-month-long information vacuum from the team of government bureaucrats that has yet to share a single laboratory test result with the people who inhaled poisonous fumes over 11 days.

Roughly eight weeks after clouds of burning pesticides and farm poisons settled over thousands of homes in Durban, residents are meeting this weekend to discuss strategies to hold an Indian agrochemicals company accountable for the pollution.

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Tony-UPLmeeting-VIDEO.mp4

The venue is an open sports field at Reddam House Umhlanga, a Grade R to Grade 12 private college with a grandstand view of the gutted remains of the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) warehouse, barely 400m from the nearest classrooms.

During that week of madness, looting and arson in mid-July, there were no children in class, but most learners live very close by in the neighbouring upmarket suburbs of Umhlanga, La Lucia, Prestondale and Durban North.

One kilometre to the north of the UPL warehouse, several hundred other children, from the Blackburn shack settlement, were sheltering in their homes or playing outdoors -- also breathing in a poisonous cocktail of insecticides, pesticides and other farm chemicals that were roasting nearby.

