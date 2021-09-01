Zambia: President El-Sisi Speaks With the President of Republic of Zambia

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone on Tuesday evening 31/8/2021 with the President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President El-Sisi congratulated the Zambian president for winning the presidential elections and stressed Egypt's keenness to support Zambia by strengthening cooperation, particularly at the level of investment and trade, as well as advancing development aspects in Zambia.

President El-Sisi affirmed the special importance that he attaches to consulting with President Hichilema, in light of the distinct relations that Egypt and Zambia share, demonstrated by the mutual and successive visits by senior officials from both sides. The President also lauded Zambia's active role in the southern African region and at the level of the continent.

The Zambian president expressed his gratitude for President El-Sisi for congratulating him on his victory in the elections, lauding the continuous development of relations between Egypt and Zambia and expressing his deep appreciation for the people and leadership of Egypt.

He also looked forward to Egypt's support to achieve stability and development in his country, as Egypt has been supporting Zambia since its independence until now, in light of the wide prospects for developing relations and advancing joint cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

The president of Zambia also lauded the support that Egypt has offered to combat the coronavirus crisis in his country as well as capacity building programs offered in various fields. He also stressed his country's interest to attract Egyptian investments, especially in the sectors of agriculture, energy, information technology, health and fisheries.

