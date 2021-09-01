Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets With Minister of National Defense of South Korea

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Tuesday 31/8/2021 the South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, in the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production General Mohamed Zaki, South Korean Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Kang Eun-Ho and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Egypt Hong Jin-Wook.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President El-Sisi sent his regards to the President of South Korea Mr. Moon Jae-in, highlighting the Egyptian government and people's pride in the close ties Egypt has with South Korea.

The Spokesman added that President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in the military and defense fields, and to develop a comprehensive cooperative partnership that matches the capabilities of the two friendly countries and helps Egypt benefit from the development experience of South Korea.

The President stressed that Egypt now enjoys a modern and fully-fledged infrastructure system of facilities and services, which provides a strong basis for effective partnership.

For his part, the South Korean Defense Minister conveyed greetings from South Korean President Moon Jae-in to President El-Sisi, expressing his country's appreciation for the latest development in Egyptian-Korean relations.

The Minister also stressed South Korea's interest in deepening bilateral fruitful relations in light of Egypt's recent development boom under the leadership of President El-Sisi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Minister Suh Wook highlighted Egypt's pivotal role in the region, which is held up as a pillar of security and stability, as well as the importance of developing the military and security aspect in light of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister also demonstrated his country's keenness to increase its investments in major development and infrastructure projects carried out in Egypt, among other projects in various fields.

The Spokesman added that the meeting discussed ways to enhance military and security cooperation between the two countries, notably in joint manufacturing as well as transfer and localization of technology, in light of Egypt's pivotal role in the region and its responsibility to achieve stability, ensure security and combat terrorism.

Hence, the South Korean Defense Minister commended Egypt's prompt intervention and effective mediation led by President El-Sisi with a view to calming the situation in the Gaza Strip and containing the escalation between Palestine and Israel. The Minister also lauded Egypt's initiative to rebuild Gaza.

Presidency .eg