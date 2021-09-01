Egypt, S. Korea Probe Military Cooperation

Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki met with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, who is currently visiting Egypt.

An official reception ceremony was held for the South Korean minister and his accompanying delegation here.

The meeting touched on the latest regional and international developments in addition to a number of issues of common interest, including military cooperation and exchanging expertise.

Zaki asserted Egypt's appreciation for its long-established relations with South Korea, expressing his keenness on coordinating efforts and boosting military cooperation between both countries.

Meanwhile, the South Korean minister voiced his keenness on furthering cooperation between both countries in the coming stage in a way that achieves common interests.

He also expressed his country's desire to promote military cooperation with Egypt in the coming period.