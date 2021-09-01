Egypt Reports 279 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 31/8/2021that 279 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 288,441.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said nine patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,736.

As many as 763 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 239,343 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA