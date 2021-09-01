Egypt: PM - Govt Striving to Lure More Foreign Investments in All Sectors

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has always directed the government to promote the role of the private sector as a principal development partner, Prime Minister Mustafa Madouli said onTuesday31/8/2021.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a warehouse for E-commerce giant Amazon Company in 10th of Ramadan City in Sharqia governorate, in Lower Egypt, the first of its kind in Africa.

Governor of Sharqia Mamdouh Ghorab, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Amr Talaat and Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea accompanied the premier during the ceremony.

Executive Director of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Vice President of Amazon for the Middle East and North Africa Ronaldo Mouchawar, and General Manager of Souq.com e-commerce platform Omar el-Sahy were also in attendance.

"The Egyptian market is a promising one, offering ample opportunities for investors and businessmen, and we welcome them," Madbouli said.

He also stressed that the government is putting forth the greatest possible effort to attract more foreign investments in all sectors, and iron out any hurdles facing them.

Meanwhile, Mouchawar said that the renovated warehouse, built over 28,000 square meters, is part of the company's logistics investments in Egypt, adding the warehouse would contribute to a faster shopping experience for online shoppers.

He noted that the online retail mogul has over EGP 1 billion worth of investments in Egypt, the company's largest investment share in Africa, generating more than 3,000 job opportunities.

