Egypt: Two Spanish Couple Visit NMEC At Invitation of Tourism Min

1 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Two Spanish couple on Tuesday31/8/2021 visited the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC), at the invitation of Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El Anani, who met the pair during his recent visit to Luxor.

The Spanish newlyweds toured the museum's main exhibition hall and the mummy's hall, as well as Ain el-Sira Lake area.

The two Spaniards captured several videos and photos at the museum.

On Sunday29/8/2021, the tourism minister paid a visit to the Upper Egyptian governorate of Luxor, where he inaugurated the recently renovated Wakalet el-Geddawy, a caravansary built in 1792 to store trade goods and lodge traveling merchants.

