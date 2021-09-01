Nigeria: Anambra Gov'ship - I'm Anxious of UBA's Success - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is anxious of the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Sen Andy Uba.

The president stated this yesterday at the State House in Abuja, when he formally received Senator Uba.

"I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck. I'm anxious for your success, and will closely follow," President Buhari said.

Uba was accompanied to the event by chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is also chairman of the campaign council.

Others in the company were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume.

Governor Buni said, "Anambra is ripe for us and we will work together for victory."

He said the party had received some prominent politicians from the state into its fold, citing the recent defection of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emordi to the ruling party.

Buni expressed optimism that APC would win the election because of President Buhari's significant milestones recorded in the South East as well as the political antecedents of the party's candidate who, he said, is "acceptable" to all parts of the state.

"And you can see, as it is said, the season that promises good harvest can be known from its winter. So you can see for yourself that APC is accepted in Anambra State and by the grace of God we are going to win the election," he said.

On efforts to reconcile aggrieved parties, he said, "We have a committee to that effect that is working hard to bring all our members together in Anambra State for us to have one united family to face the election. We are sure of victory.

"APC is growing and waxing stronger in Anambra State and that's how we are sure of victory come November 2021," he added.

Buni expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to provide a conducive atmosphere for a free and fair election in the state.

Asked what the president told them, Buni said, "Mr. President is quite impressed and delighted for receiving our candidate today because he presented the flag and congratulated him. So, he's delighted and he is following closely the developments."

Reacting to the presidential endorsement, Uba said: "I was surprised at the endorsement of Mr. President and what he said to me today came from his heart."