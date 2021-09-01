Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Considers Sanctioning Those Who Refuse Vaccination

The federal government is working towards applying punitive measures against Nigerians who endanger the lives of others by refusing COVID-19 vaccination.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed Tuesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen about COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

He said: “The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health is exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including Federal Civil Servants and Corporate entities.

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins. So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others.”

He enjoined governors to provide leadership in mobilizing citizens to accept COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination had commenced in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“For clients who have not had any vaccination, the Moderna vaccine is available and is being administered currently in all designated health facilities in the Country,” he said.

The NPHCDA boss called on those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine before July 8, 2021 to go for their second dose to be fully protected against all strains of the corona virus.

He said the United Kingdom government donated an additional 592,880 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, which was received on Thursday the 26th of August through the COVAX Facility.

He said the total quantity of vaccines donated by the United Kingdom government stood at 1,292,640 doses.

He said additional doses would be included in the second dose vaccination exercise currently ongoing for clients who have already taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first phase.

He said as of August 30, 2021, Nigeria had so far vaccinated 2,897,201 and 1,430,379 eligible persons with first and second doses respectively across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.