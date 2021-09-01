Nigeria: Worry Over Wreckage of Critical Equipment At Airports

The Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, has deplored the vandalisation of critical safety equipment at the airports across the country.

He, however, stated that the agency was able to mitigate the effects through integrating communities around the airports.

Daily Trust reports that the major NIMET equipment vandalised at some international airports are the Doppler weather radar to monitor thunderstorms and also used to determine the pace of rain or storm towards the radar.

Similarly, the wind shear equipment used to check the direction of winds at the airport have also been vandalised at some airports, it was learnt.

The DG said the agency had recorded vandalism of its equipment even at airports with perimeter fencing.

He said, "Some of these instruments have sensors installed in them, even at airports that have perimeter fences, we have very serious challenges of vandalisation and I will give an example of this. Low-Level Wind shear Alert System (LLWAS) has eight sensors, if more than three are down, it will not give a clear picture of the wind shear and this is a major hazard to aircraft either landing or taking off."

Asked on how the agency has tackled vandalism, the DG said, "We came up with a model of integrating communities around in securing some of these installations and I can tell you since I came on board, I instituted a task team on airport operations and parts of the task team, we have our safety officers who now engage the neighbouring host communities, involving them in securing the equipment. We provide them with some incentives and welfare to communities to help us to do that."