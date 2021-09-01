South Africa: Committees Elect New Chairs

31 August 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The election of new Chairpersons of some parliamentary committees took place today in committee meetings. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement in which he appointed committee Chairpersons to his Cabinet.

The affected Portfolio Committees (PC) and their newly elected chairpersons are: PC on Home Affairs (Mr Mosa Chabane); PC on Human Settlements (Ms Rosina Machwene Semenya); PC on Water and Sanitation (Mr Robert Mashego); PC on Health (Dr Kenneth Jacobs); PC on Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries (Ms Faith Muthambi), PC on International Relations (Mr Supra Mahumapelo), PC on Social Development (Ms Nonkosi Mvana); and PC on Higher Education, Science and Technology (Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa).

The National Council of Provinces' Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings elected Eastern Cape delegate Mr Zolani Mkiva as its new Chairperson.

