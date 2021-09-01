Liberia: Driver Killers to Be Turned Over for Precaution

The Liberian Government through the Ministry of Justice has finally released the autopsy report on the death a truck driver, Alieu Sherilf.

In a Justice Ministry release Tuesday August 31,2021 confirmed that the truck driver, Sherilf was allegedly killed by three police officers on the Japanese Freeway.

Those suspects linked to the death of Sheriff according to the Justice Ministry are: Samuel Borbor, Harris Monger and Alexander Seakour.

The Ministry of Justice however called on authorities of the Liberia National Police to arrest the three suspects charge and forward them to court for persecution.

The Government action to call for the arrest and subsequent changing of the three officers came about when the officers of the Liberia National Police used teargas to dislodged hundreds of peaceful protesters who were demanding justice for the alleged killing Alieu Sheriff.

The Protesters at the time were family members, friends, human rights advocates and activists early Tuesday August 3, 2021 organized themselves and commenced a peaceful parade from Japan Freeway previously [ The Somalia Drive] with placards carrying inscriptions such as, " We need justices , police stop killing our people."

Those protestors marched at the Capitol Building, the place that pays host to their Lawmakers, the Supreme Court of Liberia and the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police.

According to the Protesters, the late Alieu Sheriff was illegally beaten to death by three officers of the LNP July 28, 2021.

The protesters also alleged that since the death of their son and brother, authorities of the Liberia National Police did not investigate those who were illegally involved in the killing of their relative.

As a means of finding solution to the problem, President George Weah instructed Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf, Gender Children and Social Protection Minister Williameita Saydee-Tarr and the justice Ministry to intervene.

During the meeting with the LNP authorities, the organizers and family members of the late Alieu Sheriff, Ministers Sirleaf and Saydee-Tarr agreed that a government delegation visits the family first during this week and justice will be served.