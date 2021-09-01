Liberia: Big Boost!

... .As President Weah Dedicates 14 Military Hospital Today

President George M. Weah is expected to today officially dedicate the 14 Military Hospital in Margibi County.

The Liberian Leader in 2018, when President Weah who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia made statement at the celebration of Armed Forces Day, promised the AFL family and those within Margibi County and its surrounding the construction of a the 14th Military Hospital.

In line with his promised and vision to provide the military an opportunity to have her owner medical facility like other countries in the sub-region, the President along with top government officials and members of the diplomatic corp broke grounds for the construction of the hospital.

During the event, the Liberian Leader told the public that the engineer Department of the Armed Forces of Liberia will construct their own 14th Military Hospital that will be fully capacitated with medical equipment and staff to provide services to Liberians not only members of the AFL and families.

Moreover, upon partially completed of the 14th Military Hospital, President Weah and the incident Management System Team during the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Liberia use the facility for the COVID-19 treatment center.

With the relocation of the COVID-19 treatment Center to Star based, the AFL Engineers were able to ensure that the hospital is fully completed thus making President Weah vision and promised to Liberians especially the Military a reality.

President Weah along with government official, members of the diplomatic corps are prepared to grace the historical event today.