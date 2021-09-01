Ethiopia: Society Accentuates Space School Awareness Campaign Value

ADDIS ABABA--The Ethiopian Space Science Society has accentuated the significance of space science and completed this year's Summer Space School awareness campaign that has been given for 550 students drawn from Addis Ababa and Adama cities.

In his remark, Ethiopian space science Society, Project and Program Coordinator BirukTerefe said that the campaign is of significantly useful in expandingspace science knowledge and skills to students which are coming from diverse educational background. Accordingly, he said, the campaign enhances students' motivation and zeal toward space science ideas and technologies.

Besides, the number of students, trainers, and stakeholders has increased both in number, scope, and quality compared with last year same time though a lot remains to be done. Hence, schools, parents, and respected stakeholders should give due attention to the development of space science and related technologies of the country.

Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute Deputy Director-General Yeshurun Alemayehuon (PhD) his part noted that Ethiopia has started the implementation and exploration of space science technology even if USA, China, Russia, and others have implemented space science technologies earlier, but the sector lags behind due to a lack of commitment and due emphasis.

Apart from providing students with theoretical and conceptualaspects, the campaign has helped students to get practical knowledge about space science and related issues. Thus, it is important to motivate students in the field of science and technology, he added.

Kotebe Metropolitan University Astrophysicist Getinet Feleke (PhD) said that space science technologies are important to know the surroundings, the overall resources of a country, to safeguard the security of the nation.

Motivating and inspiring students therefore is an important factor to get students and their country benefited out of space science technologies. "Ethiopia has recently launched two space satellites and efforts have been exerted to heighten its benefit.

Discovering and applying space science technologies help the nation foster progress and development and the society lead a better life via creating enabling environment and increasing agriculture production and productivity," he opined.