Ethiopia: Parting Charismatic Artist Mehammed Awol

As opposed to the destiny of the ordinary people, artists come to this world to lead their life uniquely and leave behind creative fingerprints which can instruct and entertain masses. The same works true for the prominent musician Mehammed Awol Salah, who passed away on 22 August 2021 to a cardiovascular disease after coming up with catchy secular and religious songs. On the morrow, Mehammed was laid to rest at the Kolfe Muslims Cemetery in the presence of his families, friends, colleagues and fans.

It was in 1965 Mehammed was born in Dessie town. He was educated in traditional and religious schools. He also pursued modern education at Woyzero Sehen School. His biography indicated that he had joined the national army early in the 90s. He had served the army during the Ethio-Eritrean war. He used to perform his musical training there. He emboldened and entertained the army in his patriotic-filled songs.

In 1987, he traveled to Saudi Arabia and spent several years there engaged in various businesses side by side to his innate musical line of work. By that time, Mehammed used to entertain the Ethiopian community living in Saudi with traditional songs that pleasingly evoked national sentiment.

Mehammed's themes mainly focused on national issues. He sang about nation's natural resources, culture and history. His songs like Niboye, Borena, Harar and Ethiopia mention about natural and social gifts of his motherland.

The song especially Ethiopia enumerates country's natural gifts. In this song Mehammed also raised a question why citizens are still poor despite the bountiful resources the country is endowed. The stanza "damenaw argizo zinabu saytefa, Yelet gurs yemihon dabo endemin tefa," literally means though the sky is often pregnant with clouds to irrigate the earth and grow crops, how come citizens left barehanded to the extent of yearning for a loaf of bread? Another stanza from this song, "minim yelelachew kedmewn sihedu, egna gin komenal teftobin mengedu" implies that while many countries devoid of resources developed shortly with least natural resources as compared to Ethiopia, we are still languishing under poverty. Mehammed ascribed the reason behind this lethargy to the poor working culture of the people.

In his song Yalew gelel (loner), Mehammed preaches about the merits of avoiding grudge against anyone as such sentiment harms everyone. He stated days are subject to the wear and tear of time like clothes and segregation triggers grudge in one's heart. As to the song, a conspiracy plotted by a nemesis won't hinder a disciplined person who exhibits patience.

Even traditional touches are apparent in his love songs. He also mentions traditional methods of choosing a girl for marriage. Ney dige, Niboye and Lihun dehna are among the songs in which Mehammed reflected the aforementioned themes.

His popular song Ney Dige explains the type of woman the character prefers to be with. As any Ethiopian hailing from the countryside, the character describes his beloved like a woman who yearns to stand beside a heroic man. In this song, the singer invites his beloved to get closer so that he feels or bears her hug like his cartridge belt. Metaphorically expressing his feeling when he bears a gun he noted it is like the confidence he experiences when his beloved is by him.

The stanza also alludes to women merited for their culinary skills by their life partners. Such spouses are also taken as the major supporters come rain or shine. They are presumed to be shadows of their husbands as the saying goes, there is a strong woman behind every successful man.

Another song Niboye narrates the tradition that Ethiopians probe into the lineage and background of the beloved as a prerequisite for marriage. In this song, the protagonist asks his would-be wife where she hails from. He cross examines her ancestors and the abode she hailed from to check and decide whether or not she is a best fit for him. This song hints marriage is preferable either with a person who has royal background or ancestors famed for their wealth or heroic names.

Not only the lyrics but also the melodies of these songs have typical traditional rhymes. The chorus, refrain and the beats showcase this. The melodies of the songs are mirrors to where Mehammed hailes from, Wollo where traditional Islamic songs are produced in abundance. Ney dige and Ethiopia are typical to such religious melodies while they serve secular purposes.

After spending eight years in Saudi, Mehammed had returned home and continued to headlong involve in his musical career for some time until he officially quitted playing secular songs in 2007 and start singing religious ones which made him an icon among innumerable faithful shortly.

He recorded three religious songs or nasheed cassettes regardless of other several singles with the same content released during various times. Among his religious recordings are found Wudeta Eskejenet, Yelegn Bego Sira (Astaghfirullah), Bemesgejash Lay, Tageshi, Mehammed Tebiye, among others.

He crafted melodies not poems. He once tried to write a poem. But his life partner considered it a letter not as a poem. In his interview with Bilal Show years ago, Mehammed noted that he was taken aback by the funniest and genuine reaction of his wife. Then, he quitted trying his hands on penning poems for good.

Mehammed was a genuine and a people person. He said that he had performed secular songs to entertain Ethiopians who live in Saudi though he went there for religious purpose. And it was memorable time he spent there with Ethiopians almost for eight years.

The nasheed titled Astaghfirullah (forgiveness) that loved by many followers of Islam is also the favorite nasheed for Mehammed among his religious songs. He said this nasheed is especial to him since it indicates the move that he made from the secular world to the spiritual one. In view of that, many believers were appreciating him to produce more religious songs ever since his nasheeds satisfy their soul. The believers expressed him their views that these nasheeds reflect the experience they have drawn too. "This inspired me to produce more religious songs. I will do that if God permits," Mehammed disclosed.

However, the artist who had these all dreams has left this world for good shortly at his 55. Mehammed was a father to six children. Various Ethiopians including the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council expressed their condolences. He was died from heart complication, but his secular and religious songs that make life easier and amplify its bright side enabled him to take a special place in the hearts of his fans forever.