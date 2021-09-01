Namibia: Ndeitunga Appoints New Air Wing Commander

The Namibian Police Force has driven up the percentage of skilled and competent women in police management and in general.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga appointed and promoted a woman pilot of the new air wing commander.

Florentia Raquel Ndumbu was appointed as the new Air Wing Directorate Commander and promoted as a Commissioner as from 1 September 2021.

As a result she became the first woman to oversee the directorates day to day operations, replacing her predecessor, Commissioner Flip Blaauw who went on retirement after 41 years of policing services.

The Namibian Police Force expressed their sincere gratitude calling Blaauw a patriotic individual who played a very significant role in the establishment of the police airwing directorate on 23 January 2009.

Ndumbu dedicated herself to professional and efficient airborne law enforcement services to the community in general and the Namibian Police and support of the Namibian Police crime combating strategy.