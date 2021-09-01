Namibia: Capricorn Eagles Aim to Fly High

NAMIBIA's national women's cricket team, the Capricorn Eagles are well prepared and ready for the Africa T20 World Cup qualifiers which start in Gaborone, Botswana next week.

The Eagles, who received a boost of a N$150 000 sponsorship from the Capricorn Group over the weekend, have been hard at work under national coach Francois van der Merwe, and will wrap up their preparations with a training camp over the weekend.

With only the winning African team progressing to the final qualifying tournament for the world cup, the competition will be tough. Based on current world rankings, Zimbabwe who are ranked 12th will start as the favourites, while Uganda (18th) and Tanzania (19th) are also both ranked higher than Namibia, who are ranked 23rd. Furthermore, Zimbabwe have been quite active, and are currently hosting Thailand in a warm-up competition, but Van der Merwe said they were looking forward to the challenge.

"We haven't beaten Zimbabwe before that I'm aware of, so I'd say they are the favourites, while Uganda and Tanzania are also ranked above us, but then again anything can happen in T20 cricket. We also have a sport psychologist who has been working with the girls and preparing them to get mentally ready. If we play well anything can happen and we are certainly aiming to win the title," he said.

Van der Merwe announced his final squad about two weeks ago, with two young 16-year-old players from the coast, Kaylee van Wyk and Mekelaye Mwatile, being called up for the first time.

"They both come from our development pipeline at the coast. I go to the coast about once a month and there's a lot of new talent coming up there. Kaylee is a left arm spin bowler who has been in good form lately, while Meke is also a spin bowler who can bat down the order," Van der Merwe said.

The squad held several practise matches over the weekend with captain Irene van Zyl the standout batter, while Victoria Hamunyela was once again the pick of the bowlers.

"Irene averaged about 40, coming in at number five, while Vicky was good, but most of our bowlers are in good form at the moment. But Im not worried about our bowling, it's our batting that needs to be more consistent. Most of the top order batters just got into the 20's, but they need to build on that and post bigger totals. Our openers Sune (Wittmann) and Adri (van der Merwe) must build a good platform for the rest of the batters, and if we can reach totals of about 120, I'm sure our bowlers will be able to defend that," he said.

Van der Merwe said the sponsorship by the Capricorn Group will be a welcome boost for the development of women's cricket in Namibia.

"They are our naming rights partner and the sponsorship amounts to N$150 000 for a year. It will make a big difference to us and we are happy to have a respected brand like them as a sponsor," he said.

The sponsorship will focus on the national women's team, as well as girls festivals and school leagues to develop girls programmes.