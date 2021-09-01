Namibia: Wantenaar Breaks Four Records in Kazan

TOP Namibian swimmer Ronan Wantenaar excelled at the Swimming Championships of the Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan over the weekend, winning four gold medals.

Wantenaar, who is on a swimming scholarship in Russia from the world swimming body Fina (Federation of International Swimming Associations), won gold medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, the 50m backstroke and the 100m individual medley, while he also set new Namibian records in all four events.

He won the 50m breaststroke in a time of 28,15 seconds; the 50m backstroke in 27,75; the 100m breaststroke in 1:01,91; and the 100m individual medley in 56,82 seconds.

It was a great comeback by Wantenaar after his training had earlier been dogged by a shoulder injury.

"To me the races were alright, I didn't really feel like that was my best time I could have swum, but it was exciting to be swimming short course once again. The other swimmers were quite strong and I was initially intimidated by them, but once I did my first event I felt better and more at ease. I believe I could have performed better but it's not a bad start to the short course season," he said.

"My injury has improved so it's not such a big issue for me. Right now I'm just trying to prevent another injury, so I'm doing stretch cord exercises and stretches to prevent injuries. I'm feeling better now that I have competed and that the coaches have seen what I can do," he added.