Namibia: Mboma, Masilingi in Stellar Brussels Cast

WORLD under-20 champion Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi complete a star-studded 200m start listing for Friday's Diamond League meeting in Brussels where they take on Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith and controversial American Sha'Carri Richardson.

The Wanda Diamond League organisers confirmed the terrific teen turbos' entries in the race yesterday.

Until late yesterday, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica was also pencilled in for the mouthwatering encounter, but she withdrew over fatigue given her hectic post Olympic schedule.

But, equally lightning Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who fluffed her lines in Tokyo last month, will be part of the action.

Mboma memorably out ran a host of big names to finish second behind Thompson-Herah in Tokyo, with Masilingi finishing a respectable sixth.

Both Namibian teenagers set new personal marks in that epic final race.

Mboma's 21,81 seconds was a new under-20 world record, while Masilingi set a new personal best 22,28 which she has since lowered to 22,18 at the World Athletics under 20 Championships in Kenya last month.

Mboma clocked 21,84, just three-hundredths of a second outside her world U20 record set in Tokyo, to lead a historic one-two placing with Masilingi in Nairobi.

Masilingi finished the championships with three silver medals after placing second in the 100m and then teaming up with Mboma for a 4x100m runners-up spot.

They will need to carry that excellent form from Kenya to Belgium to challenge for the podium.

LEAD ACT

It would have been Thompson-Herah's first 200m race since winning the Tokyo Olympics final in a championship record 21,53 seconds to become the second fastest woman over the distance.

The fastest woman alive was the clear favourite for Friday's race after a series of scorching post-Olympic 100m times.

The Jamaican clocked a stunning 10,54 seconds to win the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, USA two weeks ago.

She followed that up with another electric 10,64 in Lausanne when finishing behind to compatriot Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce, who ran 10,60 for the third fastest time in history, at the Lausanne Diamond League a week later.

On Saturday, and having complained of fatigue prior to the meeting in Paris, she clocked 10,72.

She will attempt to break Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record of 10,49 at the 2021 Diamond League finale in Zurich on 9 September.

SUPPORTING CAST

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Jackson has not run at 200m since her inglorious first round exit in the first round in Tokyo.

Billed as a contender for the 200m gold, the 400m specialist build a big lead in her heat only to casually ease off with 40 metres to run and was swallowed up by runners behind her.

Jackson finished fourth and failed to advance to the semis.

Briton Asher-Smith was absent from the Tokyo 200m through injury, and Richardson was barred from the Olympics altogether after testing positive for marijuana.

Having recovered from the injury that prevented her from lining up in Tokyo over the distance, Asher-Smith ran 22,19 for third at the Prefontaine Classic.

Meanwhile, Richardson finished ninth at the same meeting over 100m. She has a season's best of 22,11 from April.

On current form, Mboma and Masilingi are primed for a top three finish on Friday.

Mboma is among just three Africans of the 34 Tokyo Olympic medallists confirmed for the Brussels meet.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri, who got silver over 5 000m and Letensebet Gidey of Ethiopia who collected the Tokyo 2020 bronze in the women's 10 000m will both run the 5 000m.