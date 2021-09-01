Egypt: Key Initiatives to Be Launched During Egypt-Int'l Coop. Forum to Enhance Multilateral Cooperation

Many key international and regional initiatives will be launched during the first edition of "Egypt - International Cooperation Forum (ICF): Engaging for Impact" that will be held on September 8-9 under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Ministry of International Cooperation said on Tuesday 31/8/2021.

These initiatives will aim to push forward the mechanisms of regional cooperation with a view to enhancing joint action and transfer the Egyptian expertise in the development financing as well as to exchange experiences, knowledge and visions on exerted efforts to achieve the sustainable development, the ministry added.

In a statement, International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat said six specialized workshops will be held as part of the forum to tackle activating mechanisms of regional cooperation in light of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and sharing Egypt's novel approach of economic diplomacy that includes as one of its principles a country-led Official Development Assistance (ODA) -SDG mapping framework among others.

A final statement will be issued at the conclusion of the forum in addition to recommendations to be raised by the participating states, international organizations and the UN on the importance of the ODA financing and multilateral cooperation in supporting efforts exerted by the states to achieve development, mainly in the Middle East region and Africa, she added.