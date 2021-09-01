Egypt: Tourism Min. Probes Filming Regulations At Archeological Sites With SCA Officials

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani chaired a meeting of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) board of directors on Tuesday evening 31/8/2021.

Prominent among the issues tackled during the meeting was the approval of commercial, promotional and cinematic filming regulations at Egyptian museums and archeological sites, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Attendees also discussed creating incentive packages for local as well as global production companies to encourage them to shoot their films at these historical areas.

The meeting also took up ways to drive tourist traffic to the city of Esna, about 55 km south of Luxor, and a study to help it regain its position on the tourism map of Egypt.