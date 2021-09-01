Tunisia: Forty-One Individuals Arrested in Djerba for Attempting to Emigrate Illegally - Defence

Tunis/Tunisia — Forty-one individuals were arrested by the floating units of the national army, while they were trying to reach the European coasts illegally. They were on board a makeshift boat 35 km off the coast of Djerba, governorate of Medenine.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defence, the candidates for clandestine emigration are aged between 2 and 40 years. They admitted to having set sail from the coast of Ghannouch (Gabes) during the night of 30 to 31 August with the intention of reaching Europe.

According to the same source, they were taken to the port of Sfax and handed over to the national guard units of the region to complete the procedures against them.