Tunisia: Committal Order Issued Against MP Lotfi Ali

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Economic and Financial Judiciary Division issued, on Tuesday, a committal order against Lotfi Ali, a member of the frozen parliament, in connection with a case of phosphate transport.

According to Kamel Safsafi, first deputy investigating judge, contacted by TAP, MP Lotfi Ali, who is under judicial investigation, was taken to Mornaguia prison after his hearing, under a detention warrant.

Lotfi Ali was also banned from travelling by a decision of the investigating judge at the Economic and Financial Judiciary Division, in a second case related to the transport of phosphate.

Former MP Lotfi Ali was arrested on August 22, 2021, in a house in the Lafayette district of Tunis, accompanied by his wife.

Lotfi Ali is the subject of three wanted notices for the Central Directorate for the Fight against Economic and Financial Crimes in Aouina.

He is accused of fraud, financial and administrative corruption, money laundering, illicit enrichment and conflict of interest, according to a security source.