Namibia: Warriors World Cup Qualifiers Squad Boosted By Inclusion of Foreign-Based Players

31 August 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Tafel Lager Brave Warriors' Peter Shalulile, Elmo Kambindu and Deon Hotto joined the team on Sunday with Virgil Vries set to join on Monday ahead of the 02 September clash against Congo in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Namibia will open their World Cup qualifiers campaign at their adopted new home, Orlando Stadium in South Africa, on 02 September against Congo and then travel to Togo to take on the host on 05 September.

Coach Bobby Samaria confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns star man, Shalulile, and Orlando Pirates leading player Hotto, and Egypt's Ismaily striker Benson Shilongo all trained on the Sunday afternoon with the team.

"Having these players in the team surely gets things going even better. They have the experience and they are on form and that help us a lot," explained Samaria.

The gaffer added that Elmo arrived on Sunday night and veteran goalkeeper Virgil Vries will the last arrival on Monday morning after he played on Sunday for his club Swallows in the MTN Eight semifinals.

The fast-tracked qualifiers due to Covid-19 will resume again in October as the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors visit group favorites Senegal, on 6 October and host them in Soweto on 10 October 2021.

Here is the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombardt, Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira

Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus

Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka, Benson Shilongo

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X