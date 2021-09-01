Tunisia: Women's Entrepreneurship - Applications for Pitch Competition At Francophonie Summit Now Open

Tunis/Tunisia — On the occasion of the 2021 Francophonie Summit to be hosted by Djerba on November 20-21, TheNextWomenTunisia and AfricanPropaganda are organising in partnership with the French Institute of Tunisia, a pitch competition for innovative projects, the Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT) announced on Tuesday in a press release.

This competition would allow innovative French-speaking companies and startups founded or co-founded by women to present a business idea in a new format.

Organised under the theme "Connectivity in diversity: Digital as a vector of development and solidarity in the Francophone space," the 18th edition of the Francophonie Summit will offere the opportunity to organise a pitch competition for Francophone women entrepreneurs who will present their ventures before a jury composed of several experts.

The preliminary stages of the pitch competition will be held on line. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their presentation file. The finalists will present their ventures during the Francophonie Summit in Tunisia.

12 finalists will be invited to present their pitches in front of a jury of several international experts and 3 prizes will be offered to the winners.

Eligibility criteria are Innovation, Social Impact, being a founder or co-founder, presenting the pitch in French and having more than one year of activity.

The deadline for applications is September 15, 2021.