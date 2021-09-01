Liberia: Pres. Weah Dedicates 14 Military Hospital Today

Barclay Training Center — President George Manneh Weah will on September 1, 2021 open the historic 14 Military Hospital at the Edward Binyah Kesselly Military Barracks in Schiefflin, Margibi County.

The 14 Military Hospital will provide Out-patient Services, Obstetric services, General Surgical Services and Emergency Services.

It can be recalled that on February 11, 2018, while addressing servicemen and women during the 61st Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia, President Weah promised to construct a 200-bedroom Military Hospital for use by military and Para-military personnel.

Some of the equipment at the hospital include two Intensive Care Unit ambulances, medical devices, laboratory equipment, emergency department equipment, obstetrics equipment, surgical equipment and out-patient equipment.

The 14 Military Hospital sits on just 5 of 75 acres allotted. Additionally, a US$21m facility including dormitory, teaching and training centers as well as a modern laboratory will be built.