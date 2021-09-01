Nigeria: 14 Basketball Rising Stars Get ACTDF Overseas Scholarship

No fewer than 14 outstanding players at the just-concluded Noah Dallaji Legacy Basketball U-17 tournament in Kano, organised by the African Children's Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) in collaboration with Olumide Oyedeji Foundation, have been picked for further mentoring at various universities in the United States (U.S) and Canada.

The founder of ACTDF, Engr Noah Dallaji, disclosed this while unveiling five players who are among the first batch in Abuja on Monday.

He charged the players to be good ambassadors of the country and shun social vices, saying the move is part of the foundation's vision in providing a platform to discover and develop serious-minded talented African youths to excel in their various fields.

"We discovered about 14 talents at the last 2021 Noah Dallaji Legacy U17 Basketball Tournament in Kano state. We have granted them full scholarships to prestigious universities worth about $300,000 free of charge.

"In two week from now some of them will be going to the US to play basketball and further their education after their paper works are completed.

"I urge you to remain focused and be humble so that you can achieve your set goals. We want to see you as the next Kobe Bryant, Olumide Oyediji, so that you can also develop others as you are progressing.

"Nigeria can be great if we help the youths to discover their talents and support them to grow and achieve fulfillment. That is how great nations emerge" he said.

According to the tournament director, Olumide Oyedeji, who revealed the names of the players, said the 14 players were selected based on their outstanding performance during the tournament.

The first batch of players are; Emmanuel Peters from Bauchi State, Taiwo Abraham from Kebbi, Samuel Alphonso, Daubunachule Ibrahim and Solomon Ominu all from Kaduna will travel to their different schools in America to further their study and basketball careers.

Also speaking at the event, former Super Eagles forward and Special adviser to the President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, advised the players to protect the name written at the back of their jerseys and be a good ambassador of Nigeria.