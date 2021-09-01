Cameroon: Political Parties - Managing Internal Crisis

Many political parties in Cameroon are plagued by internal crises and almost all the parties have put in place mechanisms to tackle them.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) during the June 12, 2021 meeting held in Yaounde ruled on the differences pitting some senior officials of the party. The differences pitting Hon. Joshua Osih and Hon. Jean-Michel Nintcheu had earlier been tabled at the Legal Department of the party whose decision was tabled at NEC for endorsement.

The case of the Social Democratic Front is just a tip of the iceberg in the mechanisms and structures put in place by political parties to resolve internal crises. The management of crises is enshrined in their respective Constitutions. Other political parties such as the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) has the Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee. The Union of the Populations of Cameroon (UPC) according to the Yete Mbote Jacques, the party's Coordinator for the Littoral Region, has Delegates in charge of Conflicts that handle crises and cases of indiscipline at the level of Sections and the Steering Committee at the national level. Other UPC sources talk of the general assembly of senior party officials whose mission is to iron out differences ahead of party congresses.

Despite the existence of crises management mechanisms, some political parties in the country are almost permanently in crisis. UPC is a living example. For decades now, the party has remained in factions with each of them claiming legitimacy and legality. At the moment, there is controversy over the holding of an ordinary congress. The history of factions in the UPC has had disastrous consequences for the party as in some national elections the administration has obliged them to present one list in different constituencies. The elections managing institution, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) in the 2020 elections of Members of the National Assembly rejected UPC lists when each faction presented lists in the same constituencies. The immediate results now is the fact that the UPC has no seat in the current 10th legislative period of the National Assembly. The Alliance of Progressive Forces (APF) is also plagued by crises with two factions one led by Chia Emmanuel Ngam and the other by Cyrille Sam Mbaka. The crisis in the party came to the fore on August 27, 2021 when its congress was convened in Yaounde to designate a new management team.

In this focus there is a presentation of the crises situations, cases of indiscipline and efforts made to resolve them in political parties such as the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Social Democratic Front (SDF), Union of the Populations of Cameroon (UPC) and the Alliance of Progressive Forces (APF). Some political party leaders also present the different mechanisms within their parties to handle crisis situations. There is equally an analysis of the situation made by the Political Scientist, Professor Elvis Ngolle Ngolle.