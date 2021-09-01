Cameroon: Electoral Lists - Annual Registration Is Closed

The Director General of Elections, Dr Erik Essousse visited registration points in Yaounde yesterday August 31, 2021 which was the last date of enrollment.

The annual revision process of electoral registers at Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), has ended. The registration exercise closed yesterday August 31, 2021with the Director General of Elections at ELECAM having visited registration points in the nation's political capital and supervised last day's enlistment process. Special dispositions were put in place by ELECAM to ensure that citizens had themselves registered right up to midnight. The closure of electoral registers is in accordance with Section 74 of the Electoral Code. The said Code in its Chapter three on the annual revision of electoral registers states that "Electoral registers shall be permanent. They shall be revised every year throughout the national territory. The annual revision of the electoral registers shall commence on 1 January and end on 31 August every year." This implies that citizens of voting age who meet the registration requirements will unfortunately no longer be able to have their names added to the list after the stipulated deadline. They will thus have to wait till January 1, 2022 to have themselves enlisted.

The law also clarifies on situations in which a potential voter showed up to be registered at any of the registration points and was denied. "Any refusal to register an elector must be justified and notified to the elector concerned. Such refusal may be disputed or challenged before the Divisional Supervisory Commission or the Electoral Board as the case may be," stipulates Section 73(4) of the Electoral Code.

With the registration process now closed, the elections management body will then proceed to an annual revision exercise. Section 51 of the Electoral Code states that electoral registers shall be drawn up by the braches of Elections Cameroon, in conjunction with the competent joint commissions. Simply put, in every council therefore, there shall be a commission charged with the revision of the electoral registers. The joint commission shall comprise representatives stated by law and shall be responsible for compilation and modifications where need be. Focus is now on assembling new registrations. Modifications authorised by law to be effected on the registers shall be in relation to change of residence, or clerical errors noticed especially regarding full name, parentage, date, and place of birth of electors.

Elections Cameroon however continues to use traditional and social media to inform citizens on the withdrawal of voters' cards and other elections related information.